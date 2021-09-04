Due to the national holiday of Independence in Brazil, next Tuesday (7) the functioning of several establishments will undergo changes. Understand if Caixa, BB, Santander, Bradesco and Itaú will provide service on Monday (6) and Tuesday (7).

For the second time, the celebration of Independence of Brazil happens in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. Because this date happens on a Tuesday (7), some will be entitled to an extended break — including the next Monday (6).

Will Caixa, BB, Santander, Bradesco and Itaú provide service on Monday (6) and Tuesday (7)?

In the next Tuesday (7), national holiday, banks will not have face-to-face service. According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the branches will remain closed.

As for the Monday (6), banks normally open in places that did not adhere to the optional point.

Despite the holiday, the self-service system (ATMs) will be available at branches. Likewise, the population will be able to count on service channels and remotes, such as internet, computer, telephone and cell phone.

It is noteworthy that, with respect to bank transfers made over the internet, only shipments made by Pix have immediate compensation.. DOC and TED have compensation only on business days.

Consumption bills — such as energy, water, telephone, among others — and payment slips due on September 7th can be paid, without surcharge, on the next business day, Wednesday (8).

Febraban reinforces that the payments that fall on the dates of early holidays continue with the same deadline. The entity claims that banks cannot, on their own initiative, change these dates.

This is because the institutions follow the contractual conditions with the issuers of the slips. In addition, there is a need to follow the Central Bank’s payment settlement and clearing rules.

Orientation of Febraban in the midst of the pandemic

According to Febraban, due to the covid-19 pandemic, banks will prioritize service through their digital channels — in locations where holidays are anticipated or with stricter restrictions on social isolation.

Banking institutions recommend that citizens to concentrate, as far as possible, their banking activities in alternative means. As an example, there is the mobile and internet application, through the telephone service and electronic channels, in the self-service rooms of the branches and 24-hour ATMs.

