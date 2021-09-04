Willian gives up R$136 million at Arsenal and will earn less than Gabigol, Dani Alves and Róger Guedes

The icing on the cake in the hiring window of the Corinthians in the middle of the year it was Willian. The eternal offspring of “Terrão” accepted the project of returning to the club of the heart for the 1st time since 2007. In the live of the club’s 111th anniversary, president Duílio Monteiro Alves revealed that the striker gave up proposals from Europe and surveys of rivals to come to the “crazy bank”. This after Alvinegro brought Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes.

The Corinthians fan is, in fact, excited about the acquisitions, since, at least on paper, Corinthians is starting to face Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, still alive in the fight for the Libertadores title. Today Sylvinho’s team is in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship and 12 points from the lead, with practically a turn to go.

Certainly there will be time for Timon to have the ideal rapport for his golden quartet and Willian will be in charge of wearing the 10 shirt. According to his colleague Rodrigo Mattos, from the portal UOL Sport, the 33-year-old player returns to Brazil to earn R$ 1.2 million per month, totaling R$ 36 million until December 2023, validity of his contract at CT Joaquim Grava.

Camisa 10 is already registered at the IDB and can play for Timão (Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)

Willian, in fact, gave up a lot of money to return to Corinthians. According to the English newspaper Daily Mail, the striker would earn R$172 million at Arsenal in the same period until 2023. His salary at the London club reached R$6.3 million due to payments related to the transfer such as gloves.

At Timão, Willian hit a contract without payment without this additional diluted in the contract. The player will only receive the values ​​in the wallet and the image rights. His contract is at a similar level to that of Gabigol and Daniel Alves. “It’s even inferior”, informs Mattos. To give you an idea, the shirt 10 will receive less than Róger Guedes, who will total R$ 1.5 million in salaries (image rights, CLT and gloves), according to the colleague Jorge Nicola.