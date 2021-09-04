Willian participates in a warm-up with the Corinthians squad in training this Friday

This Friday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians held another preparatory training session for the next duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. On Tuesday, September 7, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, Timão will host Juventude for the 19th round of the national competition.

Midfielder Willian, who performed some strength tests on Thursday, participated for the first time in the warm-up, and then he did a separate job on the lawn with physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira.

Midfielder Adson, recovering from a trauma to his left leg suffered in the match against Athletico, in the Arena da Baixada, went to the pitch for specific activities conducted by physiotherapist Luciano Rosa.

On Field 4, the athletes participated in the warm-up and, under Sylvinho’s guidance, they did a ball possession practice in a small space. Then, the coach promoted a tactical work in Field 3 without the participation of goalkeepers, who stayed with coaches Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos in Field 1 throughout the day.

Timão has three more days of preparation and should start doing tactical work from this Saturday, defining the team that faces the gauchos. All reinforcements are already regularized and, at least in the bureaucratic part, released to act.

