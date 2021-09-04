With an increase in the minimum wage, INSS benefits can be modified in 2022

The value of the new minimum wage, which will take effect from January 2022. But, according to next year’s budget proposal, it is possible that it could be something around R$ 1,169.00. This adjustment will impact the amounts paid to Brazilians who depend on the National Social Security Institute (INSS) benefit.

With the increase in salary, the INSS can also increase the social security ceiling and benefiting that stratum of the population that is contemplated with this superlative value. Automatically, all other beneficiaries will be awarded, from those who receive pensions to pensions and benefits.

If the minimum value is confirmed at the level set out in the proposal, it is possible that the INSS ceiling will go from the current R$6,433.57 to R$6,832.45.

For those who don’t remember, what the INSS calls the “social security ceiling” means the maximum amount of any benefit paid to the citizen. In other words, no social security beneficiary can receive an amount greater than this.

INSS benefits can be modified in 2022

When we talk about a probable increase in the pension ceiling, we are only dealing with probability. This is because the pension ceiling is calculated based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the previous year.

That is, we will know what the benefit limit will be in January 2022. The Ministry of Economy projects an inflation of 7% and, if this projection is confirmed, it increases the value of the minimum wage and, consequently, raises the ceiling value .

But there is no doubt that the increase in the minimum impacts the lives of all beneficiaries. For example, if the salary reached R$ 1,169.00 in January 22, it means that the increase was 6.27%. If a person earns R$3,000 per month from INSS, he will start to receive R$3,188.10. And so on, right up to the ceiling.

It is clear that, as always, the amount proposed as a readjustment of the minimum wage does not even remotely manage to preserve the purchasing power of workers and retirees.