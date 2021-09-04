With interest rates rising, see if it’s time to bet on the Selic Treasury

Considered one of the safest securities traded on the platform Direct Treasure, the Treasury Selic is a post-fixed investment linked to the economy’s interest rate. In other words, every time the Central Bank (BC) raises the Selic, as happened in the last four Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meetings, the bond becomes more profitable. Currently, interest rates are at 5.25% per annum and the market projects that the rate will be above 7% by the end of 2021. I mean, then, that it’s time to bet on the Selic Treasury?

According to analysts, the bond is suitable for short-term investments, up to two years, and to make an emergency reserve. The Treasury Selic is usually the first step of more conservative investors who decided to leave savings. However, there are other more profitable options inside and outside Tesouro Direto for those who want to take advantage of the rising Selic rate.

Toro’s investment analyst, Stefany Oliveira, explains that inflation impacts the return on investments that only offer interest rate profitability. “While the IPCA (official inflation index) has accumulated a high of 8.99% in the last twelve months, the Selic accumulated 5.25%. So there is no real gain”, he says.

Fixed income is not just Selic’s profitability

It is precisely to contain the advance of inflation that the Central Bank has been raising interest rates. At the last Copom meeting, on August 4, the Selic rose one percentage point, the highest increase in 18 months. The BC gives signs that another high, of the same magnitude, will take place at the next meeting of the committee, scheduled for September 21 and 22.

“With this interest rate increase, all types of fixed income investments are more attractive, so it is interesting to take a look at other options besides the Treasury Selic”, says Gabriela Mosmann, investment analyst at Suno Research.

Among the alternatives that can yield more than Selic, Gabriela cites treasury bonds linked to the IPCA, CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), debentures (debt bonds issued by companies) and private credit funds. According to her, pre-fixed investments should be avoided, since the return is defined at the time of investment and the investor may not gain from the rise in interest over time.

Selic Treasury may be a reserve for other investments

The choices will depend on the investor’s profile and the purpose of the investment. Many fixed income options offer a return higher than the interest rate, but not all have the daily liquidity of the Treasury Selic, which allows the investment money to be redeemed at any time.

The other Treasury Direct bonds are also marked to market, that is, their value is affected if the investor decides to sell them before the maturity of the investment.

“In addition to using the emergency reserve application, investors can also make an opportunity reserve with the Treasury Selic”, says Adriano Rondelli, fixed income specialist at Valor Investimentos.

In the opportunity reserve, the investor keeps the profits he obtained with other investments and reinvests at a time when the assets are cheaper. “When the stock market falls, this investor takes the money from the Selic Treasury and goes back to the shares”, explains Rondelli.

Exiting the Stock Exchange to invest in the Selic Treasury?

Even with interest rates on the rise, analysts do not recommend that investors who already invest in stocks randomly leave the stock exchange to buy the Selic Treasury or other fixed-income securities.

“It is a good time to build a fixed income position seeking protection, but it is necessary to understand that the Stock Exchange is a different product. Those who invest in shares have a long-term and growth vision, not just capital protection”, says Caique Coutinho, specialist in fixed income at Veedha Investimentos.

“For moderate and bold profiles, variable income continues to be essential to seek more significant gains in line with these investors’ appetite for risk,” adds Stefany Oliveira, an analyst at Toro.