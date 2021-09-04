With Marquinhos suspended, Tite calls defender Léo Ortiz for the Brazilian team

After announcing Artur’s call-up, the CBF called another Red Bull Bragantino player: Léo Ortiz. The Massa Bruta defender will present himself together with his teammate for the Brazilian team in the rest of the World Cup Qualifiers matches.

In the victory over Chile, Marquinhos received a yellow card and will serve a suspension against Argentina. With only Éder Militão, Miranda and Lucas Veríssimo available in the defense, coach Tite chose to call Bragantino’s defender.

This is the second time that Léo Ortiz has been called up to defend Brazil. At Copa América, Atletico Madrid’s Felipe was cut through injury, and the 25-year-old Massa Bruta athlete received his first opportunity in the Brazilian national team.

Léo is the captain and one of those responsible for the positive year of Bragantino. Bragança’s team occupies the 4th place in Brasileirão and has the lowest number of defeats (2). Yet. Bragantino is in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, where he faces Libertad-PAR.

Brazil’s next commitment in the Qualifiers is the derby against Argentina, on Sunday (5), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Tite’s men will end the journey against Peru, on Thursday (9), at Arena Pernambuco.