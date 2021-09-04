With Marquinhos suspended, Tite summons defender Léo Ortiz, from Bragantino, to the Seleção | Brazilian Team

Léo Ortiz, who is 25 years old, was called up due to the suspension of Marquinhos. In addition to him, Tite’s options to form a defense duo with Éder Militão in the game against Argentina, on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, are Lucas Veríssimo and Miranda.

With little enough time, Tite prioritized the call of an athlete who is in Brazil, which speeds up the presentation to the national team. The Bragantino duo is expected this Friday at the canarian concentration in São Paulo.

After the duel against Argentina, Brazil returns to the field on Thursday, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

This FIFA date has created a headache for Tite and his assistants. At first, he could not count on the nine players called up who play in England. Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Roberto Firmino, Raphinha, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus have not been released by their clubs.

With these embezzlements, the coach called in nine more athletes. Among them was Matheus Nunes, a Sporting midfielder, who also did not appear. According to the CBF, this was due to “the sanitary requirement to comply with quarantine on your return to Portugal”. However, Matheus Nunes was contacted by the coach of the Portuguese national team and should even lean towards playing for the national team where he has lived since he was 13 years old.

Finally, Tite lost two more players. Midfielder Claudinho and forward Malcom trained with the group, but had to return to Zenit, in Russia, so they can play for the Champions League, on the 14th.

The team leads the World Cup qualifiers with 100% success after seven games. Brazil has 21 points, six more than Argentina, in second place.

