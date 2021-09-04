With no space on the schedule, Evaristo Costa is fired from CNN Brasil · TV News

Presenter of the Original Series documentary program, Evaristo Costa was fired from CNN Brasil. This Friday (3), the news channel communicated the journalist’s disconnection and said that the current season of the attraction will be closed. The format registered low ratings and was “hidden” in the channel’s weekly schedule.

“By strategic decision and programming, CNN Original Series ends its season. Due to these changes, the contract with the presenter Evaristo Costa will be terminated. The journalist has contributed, until now, with his talent, professionalism and charisma to the construction of success of CNN Brasil,” informed the channel’s advisors in a statement sent to the press.

Sources of TV news reported that CNN management decided to terminate the contract due to Costa’s high salary and the low results achieved by his program, recorded in London, where the journalist lives.

One of the top names hired by CNN, Costa was in the “refrigerator” for two months after the inauguration of the news channel. When it finally went on air, the Original Series was presented as one of the attractions on Sunday, but it did not gain good ratings.

In Greater São Paulo, GloboNews won up to 320% of advantage during the confrontation with the Original Series. These numbers caused the attraction to be transferred to Thursday nights, after the CNN Newspaper with William Waack and Carol Nogueira.

Phelipe Siani and Fernando Nakagawa will occupy the time left by Evaristo from September 16, with CNN Brasil Business. The new attraction will be an electronic magazine about business and innovation.