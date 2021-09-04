With reopening, Portugal launches promotions for Brazilian tourists | World

THE return of Brazilian tourists to Portugal – authorized since Tuesday (1st), after almost a year and a half of prohibition – is already starting to generate welcome promotions in the country. TAP, the country’s main airline, is offering the PCR test for covid-19 free of charge to passengers who buy tickets in September . Eligible travel must be scheduled by the end of October. Additional information is available on the company’s website.

Although it does not require vaccination against covid-19 for Brazilian tourists, Portugal requires the presentation of a negative test for the coronavirus before boarding. As demand increases – economy class tickets are sold out on several stretches in the next two weeks –, TAP also announced an increase in the number of weekly flights.

The company plans to expand the 37 frequencies currently in operation to 52 by the end of October. Flights to Belém, Natal and Maceio will also be resumed.

In Lisbon, the Dom Pedro Hotel – five stars that have the Brazilian public as one of the main markets – is offering 20% ​​off daily rates. The promotion is valid for stays until December 30th, booked through the hotel’s website and using the BRAZIL discount code.

“We are very happy with the news of the opening of the borders with Brazil. Before the pandemic, Brazilians represented around 25% of hotel guests. We have a great affinity and affection with this audience. Our team is ready to welcome everyone who visits us,” he says Pedro Ribeiro, commercial director of the Dom Pedro group.