With Ruan Carneiro taking a penalty, Brusque draws with Avaí

With a brilliant return from Ruan Carneiro, Brusque drew 0-0 with Avaí on Friday night, 3rd, for the 22nd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The quadricolor had great chances in the first half, but spent almost the entire second stage with a player less after the expulsion of Zé Carlos. The team extends its streak without a win to eight games.

Due to the case that occurred in the game between Brusque and Londrina and the note issued by the club the following day, the match had a banner with the words “No Racism! We’re all the same!”, by Brusque Brasil fans.

There are already eight games without a win for Marreco, who have not scored a goal in four games. This has not happened since the 2019 Santa Catarina Championship, between the 14th and the 17th round, from March 21st to April 3rd of that year.

better brusque

The quadricolor started the match creating good chances. In the first moments of the game, Edu took a risk from outside the area and the ball went wide, very close to Gledson’s goal. At two minutes, Bruno Alves crossed the second post and Maurício Garcez headed in, but the ball went out.

At seven, Garcez made a nice cross for Edu, but João Lucas acted providentially to intercept and save Avaí. And at 11, Thiago Alagoano took advantage of the opponent’s defense and risked a kick with his left leg, but it wasn’t in full. the ball passed to the left of the avaiano goalkeeper.

Edu had another good moment at 20. When trying to pass to Garcez in the area, the ball bounced off the defense and he managed a shot to the goal, which he went over.

oh better

Avaí started to submit with Serrato, risking shots from outside the area, and began to grow in the game, having more possession and 13 submissions in the first stage.

At 22, Edílson kicked hard and Zé Carlos made a great save, palming. On the rebound, Copete kicked hard, without an angle, and Brusque’s goalkeeper saved again, with his foot, playing for corner. At 29, Edílson raised well in the area, Rafael Pereira headed it and the ball went to the right of Zé Carlos, very close to the goal.

Avaí even scored with Copete, at 35, after a hit-and-rebate in the area, but the refereeing was offside. The annulment of the goal was confirmed by the VAR.

Brusque only took more danger at 40. Thiago Alagoano was released and served Edu, but the Emperor did not reach the ball to finish. Afterwards, he served Bruno Alves, who sent a low, crossed bomb, taking paint from Gledson’s right beam. An offside was marked in the bid.

The brilliant salvation of Ruan Carneiro

Avaí remained better in the match, as in the second half of the first half. And Zé Carlos made a terrible mistake. The overconfidence with the ball at the feet almost cost the game after five minutes. He took too long to release the ball and was disarmed by Getúlio. He pulled the avaian center forward and fell to the ground with it. Marcelo de Lima Henrique scored the penalty and sent off the veteran quadricolor.

Garcez had to go out to Ruan Carneiro’s entrance. The goalkeeper, who had not played since June 19, in the 3-1 defeat by Vitória, saved Brusque in a spectacular way after nine minutes, saving the penalty charged by Edílson.

Less chances

At first, with fewer players, Brusque had to hold back pressure from Avaiana, who couldn’t get clearer opportunities. The home team still managed to get to the attack, and began to improve in the match. At 18, Diego Mathias cut inside, had space and risked from outside, but the ball went too high.

Avaí didn’t take advantage of the numerical advantage, and Brusque managed to keep the ball away from their area. Well posted, it managed to run little danger. But at 39, Edílson took the leftover from a cross, made a dribble with his body, had space and kicked hard, low. The ball passed very close to Ruan Carneiro’s goal, which was in the eye.

At 42, Brusque responded. Diego Mathias made a nice pass to Alex Ruan, who kicked. Gledson came out very well to make the defense, but was marked offside.

Avaí had another chance at 48. Diego Renan crossed, Jonathan headed without power and Ruan Carneiro fit safely.

next game

The quadricolor faces Coritiba at 7pm this Tuesday, 7th for the 23rd round, at Couto Pereira, in Curitiba.

