With the best campaign in Paralympics, Brazil seeks top 5 unprecedented – 03/09/2021

Like title won over China by the men’s team of goalball and Thiago Paulino’s first place in the class F57 (in wheelchairs) in the shot put, Brazil has already guaranteed its best campaign in history at the Paralympic Games. Now the objective of the delegation is to reach the best place in the medals table, surpassing the seventh place of London-2012.

In Tokyo, Brazil is also in seventh place, with 21 gold medals, 14 silver and 26 bronze. The fight to rise and reach another historic level in the medals table is with Ukraine and Holland, who have 24 and 23 gold medals, respectively. The competition runs until Sunday.

Brazil has two great chances to win this Saturday. At 5:30 am, the 5-a-side soccer team competes in the final of the sport against Argentina. O Brazil has never lost a game in Paralympics and search the pentachampionship.

And in athletics, at 9 am, the class T45 From 400m will have three Brazilians in the same test: Petrutius Ferreira, Thomas ruan de Moraes and Lucas de Souza Lima. Petrutius, two-time champion of 100m in Tokyo-2020, is considered the athlete paralympic fastest in the world.

Hawaiian night

Luís Carlos Cardoso, silver in canoeing and fight for the end in Hawaiian Image: Miriam Jeske/CPB

The silver medal of the day was canoeing, with Luís Carlos Cardoso, from the KL1 class (athlete who uses only his arms when paddling) in the 200m. He closed 48s031, only behind Ukrainian Peter Kiss, who made 45s447. The bronze was the Frenchman Remy Boulle, with 48s917. Also this Friday (3), the Brazilian disputes the semifinals of the VL2 category (Hawaiian canoe or with side float), at 22:05 GMT. Paulo Rufino is already guaranteed in the final, which will be at 11:12 pm.

Highlights: weight and disc

In athletics, Brazil achieved great results in Tokyo-2020 in field events, especially in throws (weight) and throws (disc and javelin).

Thiago Paulino, gold in the weight of Tokyo-2020 Image: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

This Friday (3), Thiago Paulino, from the F57 class (chairmen) of the shot put, won gold with a Paralympic record: 5.10m. Two-time world champion and world record holder, Thiago was fifth in Rio-2016. On the same podium, Brazil had Marco Aurélio Borges’ bronze, who reached 14.85m, ahead of Chinese Wu Guoshan, with 15.00m.

Another bronze was from João Victor Teixeira, in the F37 class (walkers with cerebral palsy) of the disc release, with 51.86m. The gold went to the Pakistani Haider Ali Pak, with 55.26m, and the silver, to the Ukrainian Mykola Zhabnyak, with 52.43m.

Best campaign on water

And with Wendell Belarmino’s bronze, in the S11 class (for the blind) of the 100m butterfly, swimming closed its participation with its best campaign in the history of the Paralympics: 23 medals (eight golds, five silvers and ten bronzes). Japan was gold and silver, with Keiichi Kimura (1min02s57) and Uchu Tomita (1min03s59). The Brazilian already had 50m freestyle gold and 4x100m freestyle mixed relay silver 49 points.

Silvana Fernandes, bronze in parataekwondô debutant Image: Rogério Capela/CPB

In parataekwondô, which made its debut in Tokyo-2020, Silvana Fernandes won bronze just three years after looking for the sport on the internet and starting training. In the K44 class (unilateral amputation of the elbow and slight difference in the size of the lower limbs), the 58kg category, won the Turkish Gamze Gurdal, with 26 to 9. The gold went to the Danish Lisa Gjessing, with 32 to 14 over the British Beth Munro.

volleyball for bronze

The women’s seated volleyball team lost the United States (which ended 3-0, with 25/19, 11/25 and 25/23) and disputes the bronze against Canada this morning, at 4:30 am (Brasilia time). The gold dispute will be at 10 pm, between the United States and China.

The Brazilian men’s team is also fighting for bronze, at 2 am, against Bosnia Herzegovina. The gold will be at 7am on Saturday (4), between Iran and the Russian Olympic Committee. The Iranians have the third tallest man in the world: Morteza Mehrzad, 2.46m.

unpublished gold

In the unprecedented achievement of goalball, the goals against the Chinese were scored by internationally renowned athletes: three from Leomon, three from Parazinho and one from Romario. There were six games, with only one defeat (to the United States, in the group stage). The selection already had silver from London-2012 and bronze of the Rio-2016. The women’s team didn’t get the bronze: they lost to Japan, who finished 6-1.