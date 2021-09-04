Without inputs, Fiocruz will delay delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 to the government

Foundation estimates that it will go two weeks without making regular deliveries of AstraZeneca immunizations to the Ministry of Health

EFE/EPA/JUNG YEON-JE / Archivo The entire process from the arrival of the input to the delivery of the immunizing agent takes, on average, three weeks



The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) will go about two weeks without making regular deliveries of the vaccine against the Covid-19 in Oxford/AstraZeneca to the National Immunization Program (PNI) due to the delay in the delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (IFA). The raw material is essential for the manufacture of immunizing agents. Two IFA shipments arrived at the end of last month, August 25th and 30th. A new batch is scheduled to arrive this Friday, 3. With the delay in delivery, the next batches of vaccine are scheduled to be released by Fiocruz in the week of September 13th to 17th. The entire process from the arrival of the input to the delivery of the immunizing agent takes, on average, three weeks, including the period of quality control of the vaccines. All doses related to the IFA batch received on the last day 25 have already been produced and are in the so-called control step. Part of the batch received on August 30th has already been produced. Fiocruz tries to accelerate the availability of IFA shipments with the AstraZeneca laboratory to guarantee weekly and uninterrupted deliveries of the immunizing agent. Since the beginning of the year, the foundation has delivered 92,000 doses to the PNI. Bio-Manguinhos has a production capacity that exceeds the availability of API.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga