WL! Microsoft may be testing Android app support on Xbox

Android apps on Xbox? It seems so!

It looks like Microsoft is testing Android app support on Xbox. At least that’s what the new official Microsoft app which was found in the Microsoft Store.

The app, which can’t be installed yet, promises that Android apps will run on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and that includes games like Call of Duty: Mobile and social networks like TikTok. Unfortunately, the app still doesn’t have a set release date, nor a test for insiders. Check out:

This was discovered by the Eurogamer website, which found the new app’s page in the Microsoft Store. Remember that the new Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps natively and in addition, the software Xbox is based on a Windows version, so it’s very likely that this feature will be released on Xbox soon.

Although it is already possible to “buy it”, the application cannot be installed, ie we can’t run it on PC and Xbox. In addition, Microsoft asks that no screenshots of the new application be revealed, even with the installation blocked.

