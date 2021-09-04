Woman of ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ withdrew R$ 1 billion in cryptocurrencies before fleeing, columnist says

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) identified that the Venezuelan Mirelis Zerpa, wife of the former waiter and former pastor of the Universal Church, Glaidson Acácio Santos, known as the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’, withdrew 4,330 units of digital currency before fleeing to the USA, according to information from columnist Ancelo Gois, from ‘O Globo’.

Also according to the report, this cryptocurrency value is equivalent to R$ 1,063,070463.56 in the quotation this Friday (3rd).

Last Monday (23), the Venezuelan fled to Miami after entering the United States on a student visa. Now her name is as an outlaw on Interpol’s red broadcast.

According to the investigations, the bank accounts of one of the companies and of Glaidson were used for R$ 38.2 billion in recent years, 44% of which in the last 12 months. The two move billions in the official financial system and in the cryptoactive market.

In addition, police discovered that Mirelis had issued orders to buy and sell bitcoins with an authorized broker. The situation, for police and prosecutors, shows that she was active in the system.

According to the Federal Revenue, the company GAS – which is in the couple’s name – paid R$ 587.9 thousand in taxes despite having registered a movement of R$ 2 million.

