Yamaha to suspend production of motorcycles and outboards at Manaus plant | Manaus | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

For 36 years in Amazonas, the company claimed problems with the international logistical scenario due to the effects of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asia. Employees of the affected lines will have collective vacations

The production of motorcycles and outboards at the Yamaha Motor do Brasil plant, in Manaus, will be stopped between September 9th and 24th. The company claimed problems with the international logistical scenario due to the effects of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asia.

Operating in Brazil for over 50 years, 36 of which in Amazonas alone, the company revealed in a statement that workers who work on the affected lines will have collective vacations during the stoppage period.

Check out the company’s note:

“Considering the adverse situation of the international logistical scenario, caused by the effects of the pandemic caused by the delta variant of Coronavirus in Asia, and aiming to adjust the flow of input receipts, the Yamaha Group will suspend activities in some of its motorcycle and engine production lines stern, from September 9th to 24th. In the affected lines, employees will be on collective vacation”

Also according to the note, part of the production, as well as other operational activities of the companies of the Yamaha Group in Brazil, will remain in regular activity during this period.

Previous stoppages

This will not be the first shutdown of the company’s factory in Manaus due to coronavirus in 2021. During the month of May, the company stopped the production of motorcycles between the 3rd and 12th of that month. At the time, employees also had collective vacations, however, unlike now, the production of outboard engines was not affected.

In January 2021, Honda had already announced a stoppage for a similar reason in its motorcycle production in Manaus (AM). But at the time, the activities of the Japanese manufacturer were completely suspended.

Yamaha’s history in Brazil began in 1970, with its installation as an importer in downtown São Paulo (SP). In 1974, the first factory was inaugurated, in Guarulhos (SP), responsible for launching the RD 50.

The biggest expansion would come in 1985, with the inauguration of the plant in Amazonas. The brand’s first motorcycle produced in Manaus was the DT 180 N, responsible for spreading the Trail segment in Brazil.

Currently, some of the main Yamaha models produced in Manaus are: Lander 250, Fazer 250, Crosser 150 and YBR Factor 150.