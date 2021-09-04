You (probably) won’t be able to buy PS5 and Xbox Series X/S until 2023

The production of new generation consoles were impacted by the shortage of chips. Previously, this was thought to last a few months, until the second half of 2021, but recently Toshiba said this does not seem to be the case.

In a Bloomberg publication, representatives of the Japanese multinational say that this will happen at least until next year. Takeshi Kamebuchi, director of the semiconductor sector, says the situation could even get worse.

Speaking of consoles in particular, Kamebuchi says: “Manufacturers are among the customers who make the most demands and I sincerely regret the frustration as none of them are 100% satisfied.”

AMD’s prediction (which supplies processors for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) was that this would continue until the end of this year, but Foxconn’s lack of resources is less optimistic, projecting normalization to mid-2022 .

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, had already said in July of this year that he estimated it would last for another “a year or two”. Consoles aren’t the only products to collapse from a lack of chips. All gadgets, no matter how big or small, depend on standardization – this ranges from automobiles and smartphones to consoles and computers.

Even with the bad news, it is worth remembering the success of the arrival of the two consoles at the end of 2021: the PS5 has already reached the mark of 10 million units sold and the Xbox Series X/S would have surpassed 6.5 million units still in June this year.