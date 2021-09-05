4-year-old girl goes viral with hand-painted paintings and receives an invitation to exhibit at the Louvre | Bauru and Marilia

A small plastic artist, only 4 years old, received an international invitation to exhibit the paintings, painted with her hands, at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, France.

The works of the resident of Assis (SP), Manu Martins, gained repercussion on social networks and caught the attention of a professional artist. The exhibition, which brings together works from all over the world, will be held in October 2022.

In the little artist’s house, little by little, the room turns into a studio. First with the help of the parents, then it is Manu who takes care of it, who organizes the paints and gives shape to the imagination.

Without worrying too much about getting dirty and in a way that seems unpretentious, very natural, using only your hands. She mixes the colors, fills in the background of the canvas, worries about the side finishing and continues with the movements until she gets the result she wanted.

At only 4 years old, she already has a sense of what she is doing. “When I was younger it was on cardboard, now it’s on screen. Alone I use my hand, when I’m with friends I paint with the brush”, says Manu.

And it all started with the parents’ encouragement of their daughter’s love of painting.

“I realized that she was building a concept, it wasn’t just a house, dolls and people, it had a concept and I realized that there was something special, so I offered the canvas. She started painting on canvas and I hung the paintings in the living room at home”, explains Josimara Martins Alves Silvestre, mother of Manu.

As Manu got used to the canvases, the work evolved, and the family wanted to share the result with friends over the internet, posting photos of the finished frames. With the dissemination of the works, the girl’s talent was discovered by a professional artist.

“What caught my attention was the spontaneous way of creating their art. She develops an abstract expressionist style and is very focused on the moment of her creation, in addition to being concerned with the finishes and creating the titles of her works”, says artistic director Lisandra Miguel.

After getting to know Manu’s history better, she made the international invitation. “The Carrousel du Louvre is an important contemporary art space that takes place in the group of palaces that houses the Louvre museum in Paris and we made this official invitation for her to participate in this great event.”

The exhibition is only next year, but the family is already mobilizing to make this dream come true. “We are selling all of Manu’s works, they are all available and we are also making a virtual pool to be able to pay for her trip to Paris, to the Louvre”, explains the artist’s mother.

In this short career of Manu, there are already several painted paintings that, for now, are decorating the hallway of the house, but the family’s idea is to make the most of this talent to transform the life of this little artist.

“My daughter in an internationally recognized museum! It’s very gratifying to be able to make this dream come true, because it’s her thing. It’s her fulfilling a dream of ours too. For a father, this is very exciting”, highlights the father, the trader João Paulo Silvestre de Oliveira.

