5 items to decide between automatic Argo and HB20

Two of the best-selling models in Brazil, the Fiat Argo and the Hyundai HB20 are direct competitors in the disputed segment of compact hatchbacks. Almost all models in this category represent automakers’ entry-level options, and cost less than other body equivalents. Generally, they are also the first option for those looking to buy the first zero km car. But which one is more worthwhile?

To discover this answer, we selected five reasons for a stubborn fight between these two models. For comparison, the Trekking 1.8 versions were considered in the case of the Argo, and the brand new HB20 Platinum, which are the most affordable options of the two models with automatic transmission. In relation to consumption data, we use the Inmetro table.

The scoring criteria for each item are as follows: 3 x 0 if one of the cars has a big advantage, 2 x 1 if the advantage is not very big; 1.5 x 1.5 if there is a tie. Therefore, each car can add a maximum of 15 points in the total of the 5 items in the scheme.





power

The Fiat Argo Trekking has a 1.8-aspirated engine with 139 hp and 189 Nm of torque. The Hyundai HB20 Platinum is equipped with the 1.0 TGDI engine. Turbocharged, it offers 120 hp and 172 Nm. Both have 6-speed automatic transmissions. With that, the point of this first takeover goes to the Fiat Argo.

Consumption

According to Inmetro, the Fiat Argo 1.8 makes an average of 8.5 km/l with ethanol in the city, and 12.1 km/l on the road. With gasoline, it is 9.6 km/l and 13.5 km/l, respectively. In the case of the HB20, the numbers are 8.6 km/l in the city and 12.2 km/l on the road with ethanol, while with gasoline they are 10.3 km/l and 13.9 km/l, respectively. With a slight advantage in all scenarios, the point goes to HB20 in this regard.

Multimedia

In the Trekking version, the Fiat hatchback offers the UConnect 7″ multimedia center. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and offers Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports and a voice recognition system. The HB20, on the other hand, has a blueMedia center 8” which also offers the main functions of the Fiat plant. The HB20’s differential is the Bluelink function, which offers emergency services, concierge and remote operation, but the service is paid. In this case, a tie between the two models .

Safety

With regard to safety equipment, the Hyundai HB20 offers four airbags, ABS brakes, traction and stability controls as standard, as well as a ramp-start assistant and emergency braking signaling. In the case of the Fiat Argo, the Trekking version owes side airbags, which are only offered as an option on the top of the line HGT. As it offers more items, the HB20 is the winner in this regard.

Price

Both are the most affordable versions of hatches with automatic transmission. The Hyundai HB20 Platinum starts at R$ 83,890 (R$ 86,790 in São Paulo), with the option of Black Onix paint. The Fiat Argo Trekking 1.8 costs R$ 91,890 (R$ 94,912 in SP) in Black Vulcano. One more point for the HB20.

STRIP CAR GUIDE ITEM argo

trekking HB20

Platinum power 3 0 Consumption 1 two Multimedia 1.5 1.5 Safety 1 two Price 0 3 Total of points 6.5 8.5