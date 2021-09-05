Abel asks and Palmeiras holds a training game at Allianz Parque in search of competition rhythm

The squad of Palmeiras played, this Saturday morning (04), a training game at Allianz Parque, aiming at the sequences of Brasileirão and Libertadores. With game uniforms, refereeing and two 45-minute periods, the coaching staff tried to simulate the intensity, concentration and other aspects involved in an official match.

The green team took the field with Jailson; Mayke, Felipe Melo, Luan and Victor Luís (Marcos Rocha); Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Willian and Luiz Adriano. The white team played with Mateus Oliveira; Breno Lopes, Danilo Barbosa (Michel), Kuscevic and Renan; Matheus Fernandes, Patrick de Paula and Dudu (Raphael Veiga); Ron, Wesley and Deyverson.

The match ended in a victory for the white team by a score of 4-2. Captain of the green team, Scarpa opened the scoreboard with a beautiful finish from outside the area after eight minutes of play. Deyverson, captain of the white, responded in sequence: after a cross by Wesley, he took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and tied at 14.

The white team managed the comeback in the 19th minute, with a free kick from Patrick de Paula, but Luiz Adriano returned the equalizer ten minutes later after stealing the ball at the entrance to the area and taking it away from the goalkeeper in the finalization. Still in the first half, in a corner kick, the ball crossed the area and Kuscevic kicked it high and scored the white’s third, at 45.

The white team’s fourth and final goal came at the beginning of the second half, with a good play by Wesley and a cross submission by Ron, almost without an angle, in the tenth minute.

About the activity, Deyverson said:

– It was a nice training, with intensity, as if it were a game. I enjoyed that armband a little today, my first time as a captain. We know it’s between us, but everyone gave their best, dedicated themselves, and Palmeiras won, regardless of whether they were white or green. Now let’s rest and next week we work even harder – he said.

Left-back Jorge followed his individual reconditioning schedule and worked on the pitch at the Football Academy accompanied by members of the Health and Performance Center.

Palmeiras is off this Sunday and goes back to training on Monday (6), at 4 pm, at the Academia de Futebol, and will face Flamengo next Sunday (12), at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.