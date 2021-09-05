AFA asks Anvisa for exceptional authorization, and Argentina has “English” to play against Brazil | soccer

The AFA (Argentine Football Association) has asked Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for exceptional authorization to allow players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, from Argentina, to participate in the match against Brazil , this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has the four athletes for the derby. The Argentine federation understands that the authorization will be granted, as well as Conmebol, which also participates in the negotiation with Anvisa. Sought by ge, the agency has yet to manifest itself.

The four work in England and, according to an ordinance issued by the Civil House in June, they would have to comply with a 14-day quarantine upon entering Brazil. They, however, landed with the Argentine delegation in Guarulhos last Friday and continued normally with the activities with the team.

According to Anvisa reported in a note last Saturday, the athletes declare on arrival that they have not passed through countries where there is restriction (in the case of the United Kingdom). In the statement, the agency says it received “unofficial news […] giving an account of alleged untrue statements made by such travelers.” Before arriving in Brazil, the group was in Venezuela for the round of Qualifiers.

1 of 1 Lo Celso in action for Argentina at Copa América — Photo: Jorge R Jorge/BP Filmes Lo Celso in action for Argentina at Copa América — Photo: Jorge R Jorge/BP Filmes

After the warning from Anvisa, the São Paulo State Department of Health opened an investigation to investigate the case and scheduled a visit by agents of epidemiological surveillance to the hotel in Argentina. At night, there was a meeting between representatives of Organs Brazilian bodies and the Argentine delegation. All players from Argentina had negative Covid tests before landing in Brazil.

Ordinance No. 655, of June 23, 2021, establishes rules for the entry of foreigners into Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reads as follows: