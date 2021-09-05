Afghanistan: Taliban crack down on protest for women’s rights in Kabul

by

Women protest their rights under Taliban control in Kabul, 4 September 2021

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Women claim the Taleban shot them with tear gas and pepper spray as they tried to walk from a bridge to the presidential palace

Taliban fighters interrupted this Saturday (4/9) a demonstration by dozens of women in Kabul. They were protesting their rights after Afghanistan was taken over by the group.

The women claim the Taliban shot them with tear gas and pepper spray as they tried to walk from a bridge to the presidential palace.

The Taleban, meanwhile, said the protest had gotten out of hand, according to the Afghan news service Tolo News.

It is the latest in several protests by women in Kabul and Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city.