After meeting with representatives, Navarro decides not to renew with Botafogo | Botafogo



Rafael Navarro, highlight of Botafogo – ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Published 09/03/2021 2:40 PM

Rio – This Friday (3), Botafogo’s football director, Eduardo Freeland, commented in an interview with Botafogo TV about the situation of contract renewal for striker Rafael Navarro. According to the director, Alvinegro accepted the counterproposal and is confidently awaiting the signing of the new contract. Despite this, the passage from the center forward for General Severiano has a validity period that is already close to the expiration date.

The report found that, even with the wish of Botafogo’s board, Rafael Navarro will not sign the contract renewal. Last week, at the end of the transfer window for European football, the lone star’s club stopped the centre-forward’s immediate move to Belgium’s Anderlecht, which presented a proposal for 500 thousand euros (approximately R$3.1 million) and 10% of the value of a future trade.

Rafael Navarro and his staff are aiming for a 2022 breathing new air. The desire of the athlete and his agents is precisely to seek evolution in his professional career in a new club and with the valorization asked for earlier, when he was still thinking about renewing with Botafogo during Serie B.

Coveted by clubs in different markets, the player would have authorized his agents to hear proposals already thinking about 2022. It is worth remembering that, as his contract ends in December of this year, Navarro can sign a pre-contract with any club since the month of July .

The player’s preference is to play in European football. Even when Anderlecht showed interest in having the striker, he approved the idea of ​​acting under the command of coach Vincent Kompany, former defender of Manchester City, Anderlecht himself, and the Belgian national team.

Botafogo owns 50% of the economic rights of the attacker, with the rest with Atlético-GO. The player is a key player in Enderson Moreira’s scheme and has a direct participation in more than 40% of Alvinegro’s goals in this Serie B.