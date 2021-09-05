Agriculture confirms cases of mad cow in slaughterhouses in MG and MT, and beef export to China is suspended | Minas Gerais

According to the folder, after confirmation, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) was officially notified.

In the case of China, in compliance with the sanitary protocol signed between the country and Brazil, are temporarily suspended beef exports.

“The measure, which takes effect from this Saturday (4), will take place until the Chinese authorities conclude the evaluation of the information already passed on about the cases,” he said in a statement.

According to the Brazilian Meat Exporting Industry Association (Abiec), China continues to be the main destination for Brazilian meat. In July, the total export volume was 91,144 tons, an increase of 11.2%.

“Revenues were up 19.1%, totaling US$ 525.5 million. When looking at the period from January to July 2021, shipments to China already totaled 490 thousand tons and revenues of US$ 2.493 billion, growth of 8.6% and 13.8%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020,” said Abiec.

The two cases confirmed this Saturday were detected in cull cows that were of advanced age.

“These are the fourth and fifth cases of BSE [Encefalopatia Espongiforme Bovina] registered in more than 23 years of surveillance for the disease. Brazil has never registered the occurrence of a case of classic BSE” informed the ministry.

According to Mapa, atypical BSE occurs spontaneously and sporadically and is not related to the ingestion of contaminated food.

“All health risk mitigation actions were completed even before the issuance of the final result by the reference laboratory of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in Alberta, Canada. Therefore, there is no risk to human and animal health”, he said.

The Map also informed that the confirmation does not change the country’s status as “insignificant risk for disease”.

“The OIE excludes the occurrence of atypical BSE cases for the purposes of recognizing the country’s official risk status. In this way, Brazil maintains its classification as a country of insignificant risk for the disease, not justifying any impact on the trade of animals and their products and by-products,” he said.

In relation to the case of Belo Horizonte, the Minas Gerais Agricultural Institute (IMA) informed that the slaughterhouse was banned. He also said that all measures under the responsibility of the agency were taken to reduce risks.

“These are routine investigation procedures, which occur whenever there is a suspicion of disease, thus demonstrating, to the domestic and foreign market, the constant and necessary veterinary attention from the responsible institutions, reaffirming our seriousness and credibility in the market” , said the IMA.

The case registered in Belo Horizonte accentuated the drop in the activity of Brazilian slaughterhouses, according to the association that represents the sector.

“The news of the mad cow came at this time when idleness in slaughterhouses that work only with the domestic market is quite high and served to further reduce the daily cattle acquisition business,” said the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo) in note sent this Friday (3).

