Agriculture confirms two cases of mad cow and suspends exports to China

The Agricultural Defense Secretariat of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) confirmed two atypical cases of mad cow disease in Brazilian slaughterhouses. The information was confirmed by the folder this Saturday (4/9). The cases were identified in Nova Canaã do Norte (MT) and Belo Horizonte (MG).

According to the ministry, the identification took place during inspection on Thursday (2/9). The disease was found in cull cows, which were of advanced age and which were in decubitus in the corrals.

These are the fourth and fifth cases of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) reported in more than 23 years of surveillance for the disease. With the confirmation, Brazil notified the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and meat exports to China were temporarily suspended, in compliance with the sanitary protocol between the two countries. The decision is valid until the Chinese authorities complete the assessment of the information already passed on about the cases.

According to Mapa, atypical BSE occurs spontaneously and sporadically and is not related to the ingestion of contaminated food. “All health risk mitigation actions were completed even before the issuance of the final result by the reference laboratory of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) in Alberta, Canada. Therefore, there is no risk to human and animal health” , says the note.

