Alex Douglas da Silva wins marathon silver, Brazil equals historic 2016 campaign | paralympics

The rain was not an obstacle for Alex Douglas da Silva. With a consistent race with the right to a small plane upon arrival at the Tokyo National Stadium, the Brazilian won the silver medal in the T46 marathon, a class played by athletes with upper limb disabilities. The laurel obtained by Alex at the Tokyo Paralympics makes Brazil equal the 72 medals obtained at Rio 2016, when the country had its highest total of podiums.

Alex closed the 42km race in 2h27min00s, a new South American record. The gold went to the Chinese Chaoyan Li, who won with 2:25:50, breaking the Paralympic record. Japanese Tsutomu Nagata, bronze with 2h29min33s, completed the podium.

– We had the intention of making an intelligent race, starting conservatively and trying to get closer to the front group. I started to grow in the middle of the race and started looking for the leader. The strategy worked and they felt a lot, especially in the part where I attacked. Winning the medal makes showing a movie of everything we’ve been through in our career. I am here running to give joy to my country – said Alex Douglas.

Alex made a consistent test. Even with the adverse weather this Saturday in Tokyo, the Brazilian remained close to the front line from the first kilometers. Starting at kilometer 30, Chaoyan Li isolated up front with Alex as his only pursuer, leaving all the other marathon runners behind.

The Brazilian still managed to shorten the distance in the final kilometers, but the victory went to the Chinese. In the final meters of the marathon, already at Tokyo National Stadium, Alex repeated Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima’s gesture as he made the small plane before crossing the finish line.

