Alex Pires wins silver in the marathon, and Brazil equals medals record at the Tokyo Paralympics – Sports

Brazil had already conquered the gold medal record in Paralympic Games. But the last day of competitions in Tokyo held strong emotions. At marathon, the Brazilian Alex Pires won the silver medal in class T46, with the time of 2:27:00.

With the result, the Brazilian delegation equals the podiums conquered in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016. On the occasion, Brazil got 72 medals. Upon the arrival of the race, Alex Pires repeated the famous gesture of the “avaiãozinho” made by Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, in the marathon of the Athens-2004 Games.

Alex Pires managed to distance himself from the other competitors throughout the race and saw the Chinese Li Chaoyan open an advantage in first place. In the end, expectations increased for a possible Brazilian gold. But the Chinese kept the lead in the marathon and got the golden medal (2:25:50). Not too far away, the Brazilian completed the race without any threat of losing second place. The Japanese Tsutomu Nagata closed in third position and took the bronze.

This Sunday’s competitions were held under rain, which, in a way, can hamper the athletes’ development. The class starts were made with a short break between them.

Even on this last day, Brazil is expecting to add more medals. One of them can go badminton. Vitor Tavares faces Briton Krysten Coombs in search of bronze.