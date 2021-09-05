Almost 30% of known species on the planet are at risk of extinction, says international body | Nature

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warned this Saturday (4), in its Red List, that 28% of 138,374 species already classified in the world are threatened with extinction, the equivalent of 38,543 species.

In summary, according to the publication, they are threatened with extinction:

41% of amphibian species;

33% of coral reefs;

34% of conifers, mostly tree species;

26% of mammal species;

37% of shark and ray species

14% of bird species

Alert organization for the protection of marine life

One of the highlights is for the Komodo dragons, the largest living lizard in the world and considered a World Heritage Site. The lizard’s classification went from “vulnerable” to “threatened”. The species is endemic to Indonesia and occurs only in Komodo National Park. Because of climate change, rising sea levels are expected to reduce suitable Komodo dragon habitat by at least 30% over the next 45 years.

The Red List also highlights the marine species, warning that 37% of sharks and rays cataloged in the world are threatened with extinction. In addition, overfishing almost threatens two out of five extinction sharks. Climate change is also pointed out as an aggravation for the loss and degradation of marine habitat.

On the other hand, the document reassessed the seven most commercially fished tuna species and concluded that four of them showed signs of recovery thanks to countries that apply more sustainable fishing quotas and successfully combat illegal fishing. One is yellowfin tuna, which has gone from “threatened” to “less worrisome”.

“Today’s IUCN Red List update is a powerful sign that despite increasing pressures on our oceans, species can recover if countries truly commit to sustainable practices,” said Bruno Oberle, Director General of IUCN.

Dozens of endangered rays are found dead on Santos beach

Among the tuna species that have failed to recover, however, is southern bluefin tuna, which has gone from “critically endangered” to “threatened”.

2 of 4 Raia-viola, an endangered species, was found in the hold of a Brazilian vessel this year. — Photo: Disclosure/Environmental Police Raia-viola, an endangered species, was found in the hold of a Brazilian vessel this year. — Photo: Disclosure/Environmental Police

30% of trees are threatened

The State of the World’s Trees report, published in August, found that at least 30% of the 60,000 known tree species are at risk of extinction. The alert concerns a total of 17,500 tree species, double the combined number of threatened mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles, and is also based on IUCN data.

Brazil is cited in the document as the country “which has some of the most biodiverse forests in the world, has the largest number of tree species (8,847) and also the most threatened tree species (1,788).”

3 of 4 Jequitibá is an endangered tree, taken in Vassununga State Park — Photo: Tiago Lima/Olhos da Mata Atlântica Jequitibá is an endangered tree, taken in Vassununga State Park — Photo: Tiago Lima/Olhos da Mata Atlântica

The survey also warned that about 142 species have already disappeared from the wild and 442 are close to extinction — in these cases, there are fewer than 50 individual trees of each species remaining.

Endangered tree species are varied, according to the study, and range from well-known oaks and magnolias to tropical hardwood trees found in our Amazon rainforest.

Amazon: fire has already affected 95% of species

4 of 4 Photo shows dead anteater after a fire in the Amazon near Mirante do Norte, Rondônia, on August 20th. — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters Photo shows anteater dead after a fire in the Amazon near Mirante do Norte, Rondônia, on August 20th. — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

A study published on September 1st in the scientific journal “Nature”, with the participation of Brazilian scientists, revealed that the fires that have hit the Amazon since 2001 may have affected 95.5% of the species of plants and vertebrate animals already cataloged throughout the country. biome. Scientists used data from the IUCN.

According to the publication in Nature, the fire in the Amazon caused by human action in the last 20 years has already affected the habitat of 85.2% of the species of plants and animals threatened with extinction, being 53 of the 55 species of mammals threatened with extinction; 5 out of 9 endangered reptile species; 95 of 107 amphibian species threatened with extinction; and 236 of the 264 plant species threatened with extinction.