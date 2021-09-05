Alzirão de Dois Caras, Flávia Alessandra reveals that she still suffers from an injury today · TV News

Performer of Alzira in Duas Caras (2007), Flávia Alessandra revealed that she still suffers from an injury today because of the pole dance dancer in the plot written by Aguinaldo Silva. “I got hurt several times, but what I really hurt was my shoulder, because it was a lot of repetitive strain,” said the actress about the soap opera that entered Globoplay’s catalog in August.

Through the Stories tool on Instagram, Flávia opened a Question box to talk to followers about “Alzirão”, a nickname that the character earned on the streets due to her womanly body when starring in very sensual scenes such as the erotic dancer.

Questioned by the Love Public Flavetes fan page, the artist recalled that she had to work hard for the character. “I got hurt several times, but I really injured my shoulder, because it was a lot of repetitive effort, little time I had to learn. To this day, my right shoulder is bad because of Alzirão”, confessed the Globo star.

In the serial, Alzira has a double life. As a pole dancer, he ends up meeting Juvenal Antena, a character played by Antonio Fagundes. Flávia recalled the partnership with the veteran.

“Alzirão later got involved with Fafá. Fagundes is a reference in our dramaturgy. And then, guys, I had a sensual scene. I confess that it was a very big challenge for me to have a sensual scene with Fagundes,” she admitted.

“In one of the sequences, in which she dances, in a private thing, just for him, I slipped. I held back. And he looked at me as if to say: ‘Go on, trust.’ It worked. We didn’t stop. There’s a part where I’m slipping that only I know,” joked Otaviano Costa’s wife.

Duas Caras was starred by Marjorie Estiano and Dalton Vigh. Alzira’s sensuality-filled core was that of whiskey, where the character performed at pole dance. The scenes had great repercussion and a short life in the soap opera. Due to changes in the ratings, a lot of pressure on Globo and even threats from a hater, author Aguinaldo Silva had to surrender to censorship and change his plot.

Check out Flávia Alessandra’s report on Alzirão de Dois Caras: