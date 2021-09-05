American comedian dies in ‘collective overdose’ with three other people, reveals police – Monet

+



Comedian Fuquan Johnson (Photo: getty)

Comedian Fuquan Johnson, 42, died this weekend of an apparent overdose – along with two others – while a fourth victim, rescued alive, remains in hospital. The news, reported by the TMZ website, indicates that fellow comedian and model Kate Quigley, who met Fuquan at a Friday night meeting at a house in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood, is also among the victims of the tragedy. collective, but managed to be rescued.

know more

Comedian Kate Quigley and musician Darius Huker (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Kate, who claims to be the girlfriend of Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker after the musician split from his wife, was listed as one of the owners and residents of the location where the party took place. Despite having posed in several photos posted on social networks alongside Darius, including writing the word “couple” in the captions, the representatives of the vocalist and guitarist deny that he has any romantic involvement with the girl.

Apparently, the call calling the police and emergency responders came from a house next door to where the party took place around midnight. Upon arriving at the scene, police and paramedics found four people who appeared to be dead or in an apparently serious condition. Sources revealed to the website that Johnson and two other people were pronounced dead on the spot, while Kate was rescued to hospital in serious condition. The comedian’s health status has yet to be released.

know more

Comedian Fuquan Johnson (Photo: instagram reproduction)

It is speculated that the group consumed cocaine mixed with fentanyl, which would have been the cause of the “collective overdose”. Autopsies will be performed on the three bodies – which are now at the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of the other two victims have not yet been released, but both are believed to be comedians as well. It is unclear who originally provided the drugs, who purchased them, or under what circumstances it may have been distributed or used by the four individuals.

know more