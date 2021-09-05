Ana Maria Braga’s daughter reveals that she does not use cosmetics

Mariana Maffeis, eldest daughter of Ana Maria Braga, says he is a person in favor of sustainability and conscientious consumption in everyday life, and has habits that preserve the environment. In addition to vegetarianism, she does not use cosmetics and is an advocate of ecological motherhood.

She is married to the Colombian yoga teacher Badarik González, who has been with her for four years, and has a child, varuna, 2 months, in addition to being the mother of Joana, 10 years old, and Mary, of 6, from your previous list. Mariana lives with her family in the countryside in the interior of São Paulo, and gave details of the decision.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

“We decided to move to the interior to be closer to where the food is produced, also by offering locally produced organic food. So this thing of leaving the big urban center was an ecological and political decision”, said the daughter of Ana Maria Braga, in an interview with journalist Carla Neves, from Quem magazine.

“I’ve been on this path of raising awareness and reducing my ecological footprint for some 20 years. First, we have to work on the issue of the unconscious, if that is possible, through some tool that acts on fear”, explained Mariana Maffeis, who does not use cosmetics and switched to oils.

“I haven’t used it for many years. I use oils, and now, with these solid, all-natural shampoos, and even conditioner, I just use that.” she told me. About maternity, Mariana does not use disposable diapers. “I use cloth diapers at Varuna, as I used them with the other two girls. I do this for several reasons. If the baby pees and feels wet, he is aware that he uses the sphincter and gets wet and doesn’t get dry like the chemical diaper. For me it’s more practical”, he said.

Mariana Maffeis with her family (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

SEE MORE: Ana Maria Braga is criticized after talking about ‘tanned’ by a black reporter on Globo