Ana Maria has a renewed contract with a dream salary. See how much

Queen of the mornings of Rede Globo, Ana Maria Braga recently had her contract renewed for another four years, and with an impressive salary.

According to journalist André Romano, from Observatório da TV, the presenter would pocket no less than R$ 1.8 million per month to present Mais Você.

This amount makes “Namaria” the highest paid presenter on the Rio station.

She should stay at least until 2025 ahead of the morning show, which is a hit with the audience, on social media and also commercially. According to Romano, a 30-second ad at the attraction would cost around R$90,000.