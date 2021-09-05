Ana Thaís Matos reacts to a fan who asked Renata Silveira to narrate Botafogo’s games ‘while the club exists’: ‘Then it will narrate forever’

In the seventh broadcast of a game from Botafogo in six months, Renata Silveira narrated his fourth victory of the Glorious. And that, of course, once again stirred up the superstitious alvinegra crowd. During the “Exchange of Passes“, of SportTV, this Saturday night (4/9), after the 1-0 triumph over Remo, in the 22nd round of the Serie B, in Baenão, a Botafogo native, through social networks, jokingly asked Renata to be cast in all of the club’s matches.

“Renata Silveira has to narrate all Botafogo games while this club exists“, read the presenter Karine Alves, reproducing a message from the internet user.

“So you’re gonna narrate forever, man. Botafogo will exist forever“, reacted the commentator Ana Thais Matos, also present on the program’s bench, exalting the importance of the club.

“Oh my God! Look at the responsibility. I’ve already narrated defeat, one the Nautical won. But that’s it, my debut was Moto Club 0 x 5 Botafogo (laughs). But it’s until you start to lose, love ends quickly“, replied Renata.

Ana Thaís Matos joined in the fun and supported Renata Silveira’s idea to narrate

all Botafogo games (Photo: Reproduction/SporTV)

Results of Botafogo games narrated by Renata Silveira:

⚽ 10/03/2021 – Moto Club 0 x 5 Botafogo (Brazil Cup)

⚽ 14/04/2021 – ABC 1 (4) x (1) 1 Botafogo (Brazil Cup)

⚽ 13/06/2021 – Botafogo 3 x 0 Remo (Series B do Brasileirão)

⚽ 20/06/2021 – Nautical 3 x 1 Botafogo (Series B do Brasileirão)

⚽ 17/07/2021 – Brusque 2 x 1 Botafogo (Series B do Brasileirão)

⚽ 07/31/2021 – Botafogo 2 x 0 Vasco (Series B do Brasileirão)

⚽ 09/04/2021 – Rowing 0 x 1 Botafogo (Series B do Brasileirão)

7 GAMES = 4 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses