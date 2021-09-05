Angelina Jolie comments on Brad Pitt’s separation: ‘For the safety of the family’ – Famous

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Editing: TV Foco)

The actress Angelina Jolie gave an interview to the magazine Guardian’s Weekend, where he commented on the delicate moment he faced with her ex-husband, the actor Brad Pitt. In the chat, the artist stated that she separated for the “safety for your whole family”, including children, making them realize the rights of children and adolescents.

jolie he added by saying that he could not talk about certain matters, as the custody process of the six children takes place in secret from justice. But she nodded to confirm the allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband. “It was a lot It’s hard for me to be in a position where I felt I should separate from the father of my children.“, exps. The artist also reported that she lived experiences “traumatizers during the last decade” and that stayed “broken”.

angelina told about an episode that occurred between pitt and Maddox Jolie–pitt, while they were on a private flight that transported them from Los Angeles, United States, to France. During the trip, the actor would have been physically and verbally abusive with his son, being classified by jolie like a moment “awful”.

Brad he even confessed that he was having problems with alcoholism and that he yelled at his children, but he denied having physically abused them. After the allegations, the FBI cleared him of irregularities related to the incident on the plane. Angelina complements by saying that she intends to move forward and wants her entire family to be healed from what happened, including her own ex-husband. “We will always be a family”, he stated.