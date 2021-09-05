Angelina Jolie comments separation from Brad Pitt: ‘For the safety of the family’

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Actress Angelina Jolie gave an interview to Guardian’s Weekend magazine, where she commented on the delicate moment she faced with her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt. In the chat, the artist stated that she separated for the “safety of her entire family”, including her children, making her realize the rights belonging to children and adolescents.

Jolie added by saying that she could not talk about certain matters, as the custody process for the six children takes place in secret. But she nodded to confirm the allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband. “It was very difficult for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” he said. The artist also reported that she lived “traumatic experiences during the last decade” and that she was “broken”.

Angelina told about an episode that occurred between Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, while they were on a private flight that transported them from Los Angeles, United States, to France. During the trip, the actor would have been physically and verbally abusive with his son, being classified by Jolie as a “horrible” moment.

Brad even confessed that he was having problems with alcoholism and that he yelled at his children, but he denied having physically abused them. After the allegations, the FBI cleared him of irregularities related to the plane incident. Angelina complements by saying that she intends to move on and wants her entire family to be healed from what happened, including her own ex-husband.