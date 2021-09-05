Angelina Jolie quarreled with Brad Pitt over accepting Weinstein’s film

Angelina Jolie remembered a fight she had with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, when he looked for the producer Harvey Weinstein and his company, The Weinstein Company, to distribute his film The Mafia Man In the USA.

That’s because at the time, as Jolie told The Guardian, the actor already knew that she had been through an experience of harassment with the producer. “We fought a lot. Of course it hurt. I avoided attending the promotional events for that movie as much as possible.“he commented.

About her experience with Weinstein, who is now in jail for harassing and raping other women, Jolie declined to go into detail. The actress was 21 years old when she filmed the romantic comedy Hearts in love (1998), produced by Weinstein.

She said she managed to “escape” the producer’s harassment, but reflected: “If you can get away from the room, you think, ‘He tried, but he didn’t abuse me,’ right? The truth is that the attempt, the experience of the attempt, is already a harassment. What he did was more than a pickup line, it was something I had to run away from“.

After this experience, the star of eternal tried to warn other people in Hollywood that Weinstein was dangerous. “I stayed away from him. I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, and he was great about it, he kept telling other guys, saying, ‘Don’t leave him alone with women'”, said.



Jolie even turned down a role in the aviator, movie of Martin Scorsese, because of Weinstein’s association with the project. “I never went near him again. So it was hard for me when Brad did it“, completed.