Angelina Jolie reveals Brad Pitt’s callous decision that hurt her: “We fought for it”

The end of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage in 2016 exposed dramatic chapters of the intimacy of the then couple, who publicly seemed to be living an “eternal romance”. This Saturday (4), the actress made a new revelation in an interview with The Guardian, saying that she fought with her ex-husband for having asked one of Harvey Weinstein’s companies to finance the film “The Mafia Man”, starring Pitt .

When asked about her experience with the former Hollywood tycoon, sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and physical assault, Angelina Jolie did not give many details, but confessed to having been marked by the situation that nowadays she classifies as abuse. “If you can get away from the room, you think, ‘He tried, but he didn’t abuse me,’ right? The truth is that the attempt, the experience of the attempt, is already a harassment. What he did was more than a pickup line, it was something I had to run away from”, he vented.

Because of that, the star always looked down on Harvey Weinstein and wanted to keep as much distance as possible from him. Brad Pitt, in turn, worked normally with the producer while the two were together. “I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great at that, to spread the word to other guys – ‘Don’t let the girls be alone with him [Weinstein]”, started. “I was asked to do ‘The Aviator’, but I turned it down because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did it”, delivered.

His biggest disappointment with Brad Pitt and Weinstein’s ongoing relationship came in 2012, when the actor contacted the former executive producer to co-finance the movie “The Mafia Man”. “We fight over this. of course it hurt [ele ter feito isso]. I avoided attending the promotional events for that movie as much as possible”, he explained.

Taking into account the interviews granted by Pitt, at that time he might not even know details of the episode lived by his then wife, but he already knew of Weinstein’s reputation as an abuser. In 2019, he spoke to CNN in the United States and revealed that he had already confronted Harvey in 1995, when Gwyneth Paltrow, his girlfriend at the time, said she had been sexually harassed. In addition, the artist is also producing a film about the New York Times investigation into the crimes committed by Weinstein.