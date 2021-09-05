Angelina Jolie reveals tense story with Brad Pitt and Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated since 2016, but in a recent interview the actress recalled a fight she had with her ex-husband over Harvey Weinstein. The former producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sex crimes.

To The Guardian, Angelia Jolie said he fell out with Brad Pitt after finding out that he searched Weinstein and his company, The Weinstein Company, to distribute his film “The Mafia Man” in the US. That’s because, according to her, her ex-husband knew that she had gone through an experience of harassment with the producer.

“We fight a lot. Of course it hurt. I avoided attending the promotional events for that movie as much as possible,” he recalled.

Asked about her experience with Weinstein, Angelina Jolie did not go into details. She said she only managed to “escape” from the producer when she filmed the romantic comedy “Hearts in Love” (1998) when she was 21 years old.

“If you can get away from the room, you think, ‘He tried, but he didn’t abuse me,’ right? The truth is that the attempt, the experience of the attempt, is already a harassment. What he did was more than a pickup line, it was something I had to run away from.”

The actress also said that, after the episode, she started to warn other people in the industry about Weinstein: “I stayed away from him. I remember telling the jonny lee miller, my first husband, and he was great about it, he kept telling other guys, saying, ‘Don’t leave him alone with women,’” she said.

Angelina Jolie he also recalled that he turned down a role in “O Aviador”, a film by Martin Scorsese, because of the association of Weinstein to the project.

“I never went near him again. So it was hard for me when Brad did that,” he added.

