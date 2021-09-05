Anvisa asks the Federal Police to expel four Argentine players from the country who gave false health information when entering Brazil | Science and Health

Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, four players from Argentina’s national team, made false health statements on the form upon entering Brazil, said the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The entity communicated the fact to the Federal Police so that “measures within the scope of the police authority are taken immediately”, according to the note from Anvisa.

Anvisa asked the authorities of the state of São Paulo to isolate the four and stated that they cannot remain in Brazil.

“Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk, and therefore advised the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory“, says the organ in a statement.

These four Argentines play for English clubs (Emiliano Martínez at Aston Villa, and Cristian Romero and Lo Celso, at Tottenham). Travelers who have been to the UK, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days are prohibited from entering Brazil.

The four should have been quarantined upon arriving in Brazil, but they didn’t.

Brazil and Argentina face off this Sunday for the World Cup qualifiers

Before traveling to São Paulo, they were in Venezuela. “However, unofficial news reached Anvisa reporting alleged false statements made by such travelers,” said Anvisa.

For the agency, it is a “notorious non-compliance” with an inter-ministerial ordinance and with the norms of Brazilian immigration control.

The Civil House of the Brazilian government can give an authorization for players to remain in the country, according to the ge.

Brazil and Argentina face off at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, for the qualifiers for the World Cup, which should have taken place in March, but was postponed because of the pandemic.