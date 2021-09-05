Anvisa determines that Argentine players are deported from the country – 05/09/2021

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) ordered the deportation of the four Argentines who, according to the agency, lied to enter Brazil and face the Brazilian team this Sunday, in the South American qualifiers.

The entry into Brazil of Argentine players Emiliano Martínez and Buendía (Aston Villa) and Cristian Romero and Lo Celso (Tottenham) was considered irregular by Anvisa. According to the column, the agency has already notified the Federal Police.

According to the agency, the Argentines committed an immigration crime, in violation of law 6437, article 11.

O UOL found that employees of the State Department of Health of São Paulo went yesterday (4) to the hotel where the Argentine national team is staying to find out if the quartet violated Brazilian sanitary rules. According to Federal Ordinance No. 655 of June 23, 2021, they should be quarantined upon arriving in Brazil for having passed through England in the last 14 days, considered a restricted area.

According to Anvisa, Lo Celso, Romero, Martínez and Buendía did not inform the health authorities that they were in England last weekend. Romero and Lo Celso did not leave the bench in Tottenham’s game against Watford. But Martínez and Buendía were key players in Aston Villa’s draw against Brentford. Buendía even scored Villa’s goal.

The determination is that the police make an investigation at the hotel in Argentina, remove the four of them from the concentration and take them to the airport. There, they will stay in a segregated area until the rest of the team boards after the match.

When contacted, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said that the topic is already finalized and that everything is in order.

The Argentine team will face Brazil from 4 pm (GMT) today, at Arena Corinthians, in a game of the sixth round of the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022.