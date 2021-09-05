Anvisa says Argentines lied to enter Brazil for Qualifiers – 09/04/2021

With Thiago Braga, Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

The match between Brazil and Argentina, for the qualifiers is scheduled for Sunday (5), but the off-field controversies started much earlier. The entry into Brazil of Argentine players Emiliano Martínez and Buendía (Aston Villa) and Cristian Romero and Lo Celso (Tottenham) was irregular and, according to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), only happened because the four Argentines who play for clubs Englishmen lacked the truth when they arrived in Brazil.

“The players in question, who arrived in Brazil on a flight from Caracas (Venezuela) to Guarulhos, declared that they had not traveled to any of the four countries with restrictions in the last 14 days. Yesterday (09/03), however, unofficial news arrived at Anvisa reporting alleged untrue statements made by such travelers. Therefore, Anvisa notified the Center for Strategic Information on National Health Surveillance (CIEVS/MS), which coordinates the CIEVS network, responsible for epidemiological investigation in the state of São Paulo and the municipality of Guarulhos. It should be noted that false information provided to the Brazilian authorities may constitute sanitary infractions and an infringement of criminal laws,” declared Anvisa to UOL.

The CBF sent a document to Conmebol on the 5th on the need for quarantine for foreign travelers from England, in the case of players, who are among those called up by Argentina to face Brazil, this Sunday (5), at 4 pm.

“We sent it to Conmebol so that it was aware of the rules. When we went to Chile, we were tested and stayed on the bubble to see if we could get out. Although athletes and coaching staff have tested in Brazil and again in Chile, we respect the rules Chile,” said Gustavo Feijó, vice president of the CBF.

The report found that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is not afraid to be without the four athletes who play in England for tomorrow’s match. For the organization, it has fully adapted to Conmebol’s requests for football players to enter different countries under the strict sanitary bubble.

Conmebol disclaims responsibility and says that the ten member countries of the entity have approved the protocol for the realization of the Elimination matches.

The Secretary of State for Health informed, in a statement, that Anvisa allowed the entry in Brazil of the four athletes of the Argentine soccer team who work in the United Kingdom and that, according to Federal Ordinance n.655 of June 23, 2021, they they had to comply with quarantine when arriving in Brazil for having passed through England in the last 14 days, considered a restricted area. “After notification from the federal agency, the State Department of Health initiated an epidemiological and health investigation and will report all the information for Anvisa to deliberate on the need for quarantine of athletes,” said the Ministry.

As UOL reported earlier, employees of the Health Department of the State of São Paulo will pay a visit this Saturday afternoon (4) to the hotel where Argentina’s men’s soccer team is staying to investigate possible breaches of sanitary rules.