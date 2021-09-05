Anvisa suspends the use of 12 million doses of Coronavac bottled in a company without authorization – 04/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) banned this Saturday (4) 25 batches of Coronavac vaccine, in a total of 12 million doses.

The measure is precautionary and prohibits the distribution and use of these lots because they were bottled in a plant not approved by the agency. The decision is valid for 90 days.

The agency will publish in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União two resolutions on the measures being adopted.

In a statement about the decision, the agency explained that it received from the Butantan Institute on Friday night (3) the information that the factory responsible for the filling was not inspected and was not included in the authorization for emergency use of the vaccine.

Butantan informed the regulatory agency that in addition to the already banned batches, another 17 also bottled at the uninspected location are in the process of being sent and released to Brazil — they total over 9 million doses.

Coronavac is produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, a partner of the São Paulo institute.

Vaccines bottled in places not approved in the emergency use authorization are considered to be non-regulated products, according to Anvisa.

“[Considerando] the lack of knowledge about compliance with the company’s good manufacturing practices by Anvisa, indicate the need to adopt a precautionary measure to avoid exposing the population to possible imminent risk,” he said.

The precautionary measures are not punitive, “but rather sanitary measures to prevent exposure to consumption and use of irregular or suspected products,” according to the statement.

During the interdiction period, said the agency, the conditions of good manufacturing practices of the uninspected manufacturing plant will be evaluated.

In addition, negotiations will be made with Butantan to regularize this new location in the vaccine manufacturing chain.

In a statement, Butantan clarified that the measure by Anvisa should not cause alarmism. “It was the Institute itself that, out of a commitment to transparency and extreme precaution, communicated the fact to the agency, after attesting to the quality of the doses received. This guarantees that the immunizing agents are safe for the population”, says the institute.

Butantan also claims that 15 days ago it sent all the necessary documentation to Anvisa for the certification of the production process in which these doses were made. “For this reason, he is convinced that it will be granted soon. If necessary, he can complement the request with more data, including from Sinovac, if the agency deems it necessary.”

According to the institute, the Butantan vaccine is the safest immunizing agent available to the National Immunization Program (PNI), because of its inactivated virus platform. “All batches released by the institute are in the possession of the Ministry of Health, as signed in the contract. We reaffirm that all doses that left the factory are certified by the rigorous quality control of Butantan.”

He also informs that 6 million doses of the Butantan vaccine, which are part of a batch of 12 million immunizing agents formulated at the industrial site in the west of São Paulo, were awaiting release from Anvisa. Last Thursday (2), according to the institute, the regulatory body released them and they were issued on Friday (3).

“This request for release to the regulatory body was due to a change in one of the stages of the vaccine formulation process, which can occur during manufacturing. The factory where the formulation and filling of CoronaVac is made are all certified by Anvisa, since the end of 2020.”