Argentina beats Chile and faces Brazil in the dispute for the South American Volleyball title | volleyball

Current bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Argentina won the third South American volleyball match against Chile by 3 sets to 1, partial 25/16, 21/25, 25/21 and 25/22 in the morning this Saturday in Brasilia. In a balanced game, Chile tried to press until the end to decide in the tie-break, but the Argentine team showed superiority in attack and will meet Brazil again in the title dispute with live broadcast on Globo and SporTV2, starting at 10 am, this Sunday.
Argentina beats Chile by 3 sets to 1 in the South American Volleyball Championship — Photo: Divulgação/CSV
Argentina started the first set with serve points, impressing strength in attack with central Loser and good distributions from setter Sanchez. Across the court, Chile played cornered and failed to threaten the bronze medalist team at the Tokyo Games, which closed the score 25-16.
Chile reacted on the court in the second set, making better moves with the pointers, with good counterattacks and came to open six points of advantage on the scoreboard in the 15 to 9. Coach Marcelo Mendez spent the two requests for time in the starting to try to change the Argentine side, which started to close in the blockade and threatened to turn in the final stretch of the set, but Chile finished ahead in the partial 25-21.
Highlights: Argentina 3 x 1 Chile, for the Sudamericana de Volleyball
With the game tied, the third set was very disputed, with Argentina strong on counterattacks and Chile alert on defense, but in the final stretch, led by Loser, the Argentines closed 25-21. The fourth set started balanced, with Chile forcing to take the decision to tie-break, but Argetina prevailed in the final stretch and closed in 3 sets to 1, partial of 25 to 22.
Tomas Parraguire was one of the highlights in the Chilean attack — Photo: Press Release/CSV
+ Alisson will partner with Guto Carvalhaes
+See the South American Volleyball table
The Brazilians won all three matches of the tournament and in the last confrontation against Argentina they are looking for hegemony. With 32 titles in 34 editions, the Brazilian Men’s Volleyball Team wants to keep the tradition against the same rivals in the dispute for bronze in Tokyo. Captain and setter Bruninho denied that the mood is one of rematch.
– Nobody takes the frustration out of the Olympics, but this is a new group. We have had a rivalry with Argentina since always, we know they are growing a lot as a team. There is no such thing as a rematch, we want to win. It’s a new cycle, the frustration of the Olympics remained, let’s think about the South American – commented Bruninho.