Argentine players may not face Brazil for violating quarantine

Brazilian health authorities have accused four Argentine soccer players of violating quarantine rules this Saturday (4), and have launched an investigation that could lead to them being excluded from the match between Brazil and Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers this weekend. week.

The Argentine national team flew to Brazil on Friday, the day after defeating Venezuela 3-1 in qualifying in Caracas.

Among those called up for Sunday’s game, which will take place at the Corinthians arena, are four players who play in England: Emiliano Buendía and Emiliano Martínez, from Aston Villa, and the duo Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, from Tottenham Hotspur.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) said that, with few exemptions, foreigners were banned from entering Brazil from Great Britain, Northern Ireland, South Africa or India.

Those who receive exemptions must notify authorities upon arrival and spend 14 days in quarantine.

“The players in question, who arrived in Brazil on a flight from Caracas (Venezuela) to Guarulhos, declared that they did not spend time in any of the four countries with restrictions in the last 14 days,” said Anvisa in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Health Department of the State of São Paulo said that “an epidemiological and sanitary investigation has begun”.

UOL portal reported that if the four players do not provide documents proving that they are exempt from quarantine, they may be prevented from playing on Sunday.

Brazil leads the South American qualifiers for the Cup in Qatar with a 6-point advantage over second-placed Argentina. The top four automatically qualify for the World Cup.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie)