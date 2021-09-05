At Cruzeiro, Wellington Nor tries to break fast of almost two years without a goal

Wellington Not looking for the first goal with the Cruzeiro shirt (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Fast, skilled and a lot of movement player, Wellington Nor regained ownership in cruise in the 0-0 draw with the CRB, last Sunday, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei. The trend is for him to be kept in the starting eleven in the game against Gois, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Series B. The athlete celebrated the rest and preparation time for the commitment in the Midwest of the country.

“When we have a full week, it’s important to work on everything we haven’t been working on. The front, the defense, the middle, the whole team. It also gives everyone a rest for another match. I’ve been improving the physical part and improving the finishing work every day for when I have a chance to score. It’s been very important.”

Hired by Cruzeiro in June, Wellington Nem hasn’t scored a goal for nearly two years. The last time he rocked the net was with Fluminense, on November 10, 2019, in a 2-1 defeat to Internacional, in the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. At the time, the forward gave two dribbles on defender Rodrigo Moledo and kicked low on Marcelo Lomba’s exit.

In 2020, the year in which football was paralyzed for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wellington trained in Shakhtar Donetsk’s B team, as he would not be used in the main group. For the Ukrainian club, which acquired its economic rights for 9 million euros in 2013, the attacking midfielder scored 12 goals in 75 official games. In 2021, the athlete closed a productivity agreement with Fortaleza, but he only entered the field twice and his relationship was not extended.

In 11 games at Cruzeiro, Nem assisted Rafael Sobis to score in the 2-2 draw against Vitria, at Independencia (17th round), and suffered the penalty converted by Marcelo Moreno in the 1-0 triumph over Confiana, at Mineiro (20th round). With a contract until December, the shirt 21 is trying to assimilate the orientations of Luxembourg to end his fast, guarantee the three points over Gois and help Raposa to get back on his feet in the championship.

“Professor Vanderlei has been giving everyone morale since he arrived. He’s been demanding on us on a daily basis, he charges our maximum so that we can have the result on the field. We are playing good games, we are not scoring goals and not suffering much. He puts it in our minds that we are going to go up and that this is the objective”.