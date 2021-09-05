Atltico squad have another day off before the decisive streak

Players prepare for decisions in the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico) the cast of athletic got another day off before decisive sequence to have this month of September. The group closed the training week at city ​​of cock this Saturday morning (4) and they will only return to the training center on Monday (6), at 3:30 pm. Training this Sunday (5) was cancelled. From Sunday (12), the rooster to have decisions at the Brazilian championship, Brazil’s Cup and Copa Libertadores da America.

The marathon will be composed by six games in 16 days, virtually one every three days. Fur Brazilian there will be two away games – Fortaleza, on the 12th, and So Paulo, on the 25th – and one at home against Sport, on the 18th.

While the Northeastern Tricolor fights at the top for a spot in the Libertadores, the So Paulo tries to get away from the relegation zone, as well as Leo. The Rooster, in turn, will try to follow the leader and, if possible, keep the slack at the end. At this moment the team from Minas Gerais has 39 points against 34 of Palmeiras, vice-leader.

For the Brazil’s Cup, Atltico face Fluminense in the return game of the quarterfinals. The duel will be in Mineiro on the 15th. Galo has the advantage of a draw for having won the day’s match, in Rio de Janeiro, by 2-1. . Tricolor is also classified if they win by two goals apart.

now Liberators cup the decisive games will be against Palmeiras. The two giants of South American football will duel for the semifinals on the 21st, at Allianz Parque, and on the 28th, in Mineiro. Whoever qualifies will get Flamengo or Barcelona from Guayaquil-EQU, who face each other in the other bracket. The single-game decision takes place on November 27 at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Atltico closes training week at Cidade do Galo; see pictures

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico There is no description for this image or gallery