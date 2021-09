Atltico tries to keep an advantage at the Brazilian Nationals to avoid ‘repeating’ 2020

Atltico beat Vasco and took the lead, but he didn’t have the strength to take the title in 2020

(Photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) the advantage of four points of athletic in thereideal of Brazilian championship It’s good, but it’s far from comfortable. In 2020, the rooster opened five points dand front and saw your leader condition with hand to be sprayed throughout the competition. And worse: the mining club the last round arrived with no chance of raising the long-awaited cup. O athletic conquered her only brazilian title at the far 1971.

Last year, the rooster took the field against the Vasco, in Mineiro, by 13th round, being able to isolate even more in the leadership. And so he did. After an initial scare with a great goal from vascano bentez, O athletic woke up and went merciless. the rout for 4 to 1, with goals from Guilherme Arana, Savarino, Guga and Keno, led Alvinegro to 27 points, five more than the International deputy leader.

Atltico still had a game less than Colorado, but from then until the end of the inning, however, athletic performance dropped a lot. In the next six matches, there were three defeats for Fortaleza (2 to 1), Bahia (3 to 1) and Palmeiras (3 to 0), two draws with Fluminense (1 to 1) and Sport (1 to 1), and only one victory about the Goals (3 to 0). The advantage of 27.7% in those six games made Galo fall to third place with 32 points, three behind leaders Inter and Flamengo.

Atltico’s rout over Flamengo (4 x 0) in Mineiro, at the opening of the match, gave new hope to the fans to break the fast for Brazilian titles. However, the irregularity of the team, especially the defense, led to very bad results. The draws at home with Inter’s reserve team and with Bahia, both 1-1, and the defeats at home to the almost relegated Vasco (3 to 2) and Gois (1 to 0) took away Galo’s chance of being two-time champion.

Atltico got complicated after losing to the bad team of Gois, who would be relegated in the Brazilian Nationals

(Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico)

Advantage in Brazilian 2021

In the current edition of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico even opened five points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras by beating Verdo (2 x 0), in Mineiro. In the next round, the 17th, the difference could have gone to eight, but it was six thanks to equality with Fluminense (1 to 1), in Rio de Janeiro. Another draw by 1-1 with Bragantino, in Bragana Paulista, made the athletic advantage be reduced to four.

As seven Atltico players were called up to compete in the World Cup’s South American qualifiers, the round-up game, against Grmio, in Mineiro, was postponed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Atltico closes training week at Cidade do Galo; see pictures

Galo’s next match will only be on Sunday, September 12, against Fortaleza, at Estdio Castelo, for the 20th round. In the debut of both teams at the Brazilian Nationals, the Tricolor surprised Galo at Gigante da Pampulha with a 2-1 comeback victory.