Azul sees increased demand on regional flights in Amazonas

This Friday (03), Azul flights connecting the capital Manaus to the Amazonian cities of Parintins and São Gabriel da Cachoeira, right in the heart of the largest tropical forest on the planet, complete one month of operation.

Previously operated with Azul Conecta’s Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft, frequencies in Parintins are now served with larger aircraft – the Embraer E1, with 118 seats –, thus increasing the offer, in addition to providing even faster and more comfortable flights. The same aircraft has also been operating in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, an unprecedented destination that started to use air transport at the beginning of last month.

Throughout August, Azul has already carried out 60 flights and transported around six thousand Customers between Parintins, São Gabriel da Cachoeira and the capital of Amazonas, numbers that the company welcomes.

“We are very optimistic and satisfied with the balance of this first month of operations in Amazonas destinations. We increased the offer in Parintins from nine to 118 seats and started, with the same plane, the unprecedented connections between São Gabriel and Manaus. The new route and the increase in our operation were Azul’s bets that have proven to be very successful. We see that more and more Customers are using the air modal to travel and we have received positive comments about the regularity of our flights to these important regions in the interior of the state. If demand continues to match and we notice the consolidation of these markets, we do have the intention of improving the service we offer, including, for example, more weekly flights on these routes”, says Vitor Silva, Azul’s Network Planning manager.

Check below how the operation in São Gabriel da Cachoeira and Parintins is:

