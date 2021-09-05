Bahia registers 528 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 528 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.04%) and 622 recovered (+0.05%). The epidemiological bulletin this Saturday (4) also records 30 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,223,769 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,194,314 are already considered recovered, 2,890 are active and 26,565 have died confirmed.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,508,976 cases discarded and 230,306 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 51,899 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,045,726 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 81.59% of the adult population (18 years or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.