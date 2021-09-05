Bahia registers 528 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and accounts for another 30 deaths from the disease | Bahia

In the last 24 hours, Bahia registered 528 new cases of Covid-19, according to a bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesab), this Saturday (4). According to the state agency, the state counted over 30 deaths from the disease. [Veja ocupação dos leitos no fim da reportagem]

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the cities of Bahia

According to the agency, despite the deaths having occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out this Saturday. With the new data, the state has 26,565 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the state, 2,890 people have the virus active. Also according to the bulletin, 1,223,769 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, with 51,899 health professionals. The total number of people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours is 622.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday.

The complete newsletter is available on the Sesab website or through an online platform.

The bulletin also informs the situation of vaccination against Covid-19 in Bahia. According to Sesab, 9,045,726 people have already received the first dose or single dose.

With this, Bahia has already vaccinated 81.59% of the population aged 18 or over, until 5 pm this Saturday.

1 de 1 Bahia registers 528 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and accounts for another 30 deaths from the disease — Photo: Publicity/Government of Bahia Bahia registers 528 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and accounts for another 30 deaths from the disease — Photo: Divulgação/Governo da Bahia

According to this Saturday’s bulletin, Bahia has 2,056 active beds for Covid-19 treatment. Of this total, 535 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 26%.

Of these beds, 1,000 are from the adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and have an occupancy rate of 29% (292 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 17 of the 29 places have hospitalized people, which represents an occupancy rate of 59%. Clinical beds for adults are with 20% occupancy and children’s, with 48%.

In Salvador, of the 622 active beds, 165 are occupied (27% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 23% and pediatric is 65%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are with 25% occupancy and pediatric beds are with 57%.

See more state news at G1 Bahia.

Watch videos from G1 and TV Bahia 💻