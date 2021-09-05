Banana Stuff: Learn how to make this delight

Banana Farofa goes with any type of meal, especially with a roasted chicken or that roasted meat for Sunday lunch. So see here in CenárioMT how to make the famous Banana Farofa.

INGREDIENTS OF BANANA CRUSH

3 medium plantains

2 medium carrots

1/2 can of green corn

4 slices of ham sausage

200 g of bacon

1 medium onion

cassava flour (white or yellow)

salt (if necessary because the bacon already has salt)

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Peel the plantains, cut into cubes and set aside. In a container, take the sausages out of the wrapping and with your hands, leave them well apart and set aside. Cut the bacon into cubes and set aside. Grate the onion in a coarse grate and set aside. Also grate the carrots in the same grate and set aside. In a pan, put a little oil, let it heat up well and put the bacon to fry, when it’s almost ready, mix the sausage and stir until it’s well fried. Meanwhile it can be in a skillet that is not so shallow. Put a couple of cups of oil, let it heat up well and fry half the plantain until golden, with a slotted spoon, put the sausage and bacon in the same pan, finish frying the other half of the banana and pour it into the pan that should be with the fire low. Add the onion, let it fry a little, the carrots and corn and stir well and, little by little, add the manioc flour, stirring well. Finally, the salt.

How about making the Banana Farfa to eat with a delicious pork ribs in barbecue sauce? Learn this recipe here!



–Continues after advertising–

• Pork Ribs with Barbecue Recipe

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related